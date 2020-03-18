Technavio has been monitoring the retail market in Thailand and it is poised to grow by USD 57.87 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in tourist arrivals has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Retail Market in Thailand 2019-2023: Segmentation

Retail Market in Thailand is segmented as below:

Product

Grocery

Apparel and Footwear

BPC

Home and Garden

Personal Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Retail Market in Thailand 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail market in Thailand report covers the following areas:

Retail Market in Thailand Size

Retail Market in Thailand Trends

Retail Market in Thailand Industry Analysis

This study identifies surge in sales through online distribution channel as one of the prime reasons driving the retail market in Thailand growth during the next few years.

Retail Market in Thailand 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail market in Thailand including some of the vendors such as Berli Jucker Public, Central Group of Company, CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Home Product Center Public Company and Tesco PLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail market in Thailand are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Market in Thailand 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market growth in Thailand during the next five years

Estimation of the retail market size and its contribution to the parent market in Thailand

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in Thailand

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in retail market in Thailand

