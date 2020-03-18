Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in INVL Baltic Real Estate shares (INR1L, ISIN code: LT0000127151) on March 18, 2020 until the announcement of material information. The trading will be suspended at the request of the Company due to material information announcement. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius after the announcement of material information. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.