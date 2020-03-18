Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Iceland have decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market due to increased volatility in the current market conditions until further notice. Dynamic Volatility Guards have also been adjusted for exchange traded funds and option rights. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Contact: Trading Surveillance Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Helsinki: +358 9 61667 260 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459 Iceland: +354 525 2810 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763450