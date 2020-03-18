Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and fund units admitted for trading on the Regulated and First North Markets allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled until further notice. Nasdaq will continue reviewing the market situation and will publish a notice when the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal levels. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763403