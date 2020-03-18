Due to corporate action in Electrolux AB underlying, the trading in structured bonds issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products has been suspended today at 9:00 CET. The bonds will be suspended today and will continue trading normally as of tomorrow. Trading code ISIN ---------------------------- SHBC GTM 3847G SE0013379526 ---------------------------- SHBC KS13B SE0013379591 ---------------------------- SHBC SIF 1526S SE0006085494 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB