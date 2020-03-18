CoinZoom, a U.S. Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange Officially Launches Crypto Trading Platform and CoinZoom Visa Card

CoinZoom's global platform allows customers to easily buy, sell, and spend Bitcoin, along with the most popular cryptocurrencies.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / CoinZoom, a U.S. regulated cryptocurrency exchange announced the official launch of its exchange and CoinZoom Visa card. With the launch, customers will be able to buy, sell, and spend a wide variety of cryptocurrencies on the exchange.

The CoinZoom Visa Card allows customers to instantly convert their crypto balances to fiat and spend at over 53 million Visa merchants worldwide. The CoinZoom Visa Card is linked directly to customer accounts, where customers can pre-select the wallet they wish to debit when they use the CoinZoom Visa. Customers can select either their fiat wallet or bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, litecoin, or dozens of other coins they may have in their crypto wallet.

The CoinZoom Visa Card utilizes the latest technology in credit cards, including making payments through Chip, Contactless and PIN, as well as cash withdrawals from ATMs. When customers use their CoinZoom Visa Card, CoinZoom's authorization engine instantly converts cryptocurrencies to USD, which is used to complete the purchase. In addition to the ease of using crypto balances to fund their purchases, customers can earn up to 5% card rewards back on every purchase.

Todd Crosland, founder, and CEO of CoinZoom said, "We are extremely pleased to work with Visa as we launch CoinZoom. Visa's dominance as a global leader in digital payments, is a tremendous asset as CoinZoom begins to reshape the global cryptocurrency marketplace. Our goal is to provide cryptocurrency traders with the best platform for buying, selling, and spending digital assets."

Crosland continued, "CoinZoom is not only the first U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to provide a Visa card to its customers but also offers or industry-first features like ZoomMe, CoinZoom's FREE Peer-to-Peer crypto and fiat payment system. Customers can send both crypto and fiat instantly to friends and family all over the world for free. CoinZoom also provides customers with a premier fiat gateway for funding their accounts. There are several funding options including both Visa and Mastercard debit card options."

In addition to its professional desktop trading platform, CoinZoom has launched CoinZoom Pro, its proprietary advanced IOS trading App. CoinZoom Pro is available today for download in the Apple App Store. The CoinZoom Pro App allows customers to easily buy, sell, send, and spend cryptocurrencies, and features a virtual CoinZoom Visa Card that will assist customers in tracking and managing their transactions on the Coinzoom Visa. Customers have the option to use their virtual or physical CoinZoom Visa Card. CoinZoom Pro also features "ZoomMe", a free - instant international Peer to Peer fiat or crypto international money transfer service.

To celebrate the launch of the CoinZoom Exchange and the CoinZoom Visa Card, we are kicking things off with a $25,000 Bitcoin Halving Sweepstakes.

