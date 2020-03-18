ACC Art Books Appointed as Official Distributor of HIP Hotels Publications for the Next Two Years

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing and publishing company, HIP Hotels, has announced a new partnership with British publishers and distributors, ACC Art Books, for an initial two year period.

The publishers will be the official distributors for HIP Hotels publications for the next two years, which coincides with the launch of their latest coffee table book, Elements, later this year.

The partnership sees ACC Art Books as the exclusive distributors of HIP Hotels' collection of books published since 2016, including The Grand Tour, Spectrum IV, as well as the unreleased, Elements. Operating in 260 countries, the partnership will feature the inclusion within the publisher's seasonal Autumn Catalogue.

Due to be published officially in July, HIP Hotels' latest publication, Elements, will consist of five chapters divided into the categories Water, Fire, Earth, Air and Soul. Each chapter will feature hotels from the brand's collection that are characteristic of that element, including its location, materials, design and overall atmosphere of the property.

The trailer for Elements can be viewed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoYNJa7cme8 .

About HIP Hotels

Founded in the 1990s, HIP Hotels provides marketing services to a global collection of hotels with offices in London and New York. Today, they are owned by a private equity firm who are heavily investing in new projects for the brand. With more than two million copies sold worldwide in over eleven languages, HIP Hotels plans to produce a variety of other publications in the coming years.

About ACC Art Books

ACC Art Books is a major name in luxury publishing, showcasing a repertoire of titles covering the creative arts, including architecture, design, fashion, interior design, music, photography and travel. With 50 years of experience, the publisher mixes tradition with "...the finest in contemporary art and design."

Contact:

Olivia Cadby

olivia.cadby@hiphotels.com

+44(0)7446862274