It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 5 May 2020: Udsteder / issuer Den Danske Stat Første dato for handel / First day of trading 01-04-2020 ISIN DK0009924029 Instrument name/ticker Danske Stat 2052 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0,25 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 15-11-2052 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66