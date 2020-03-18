Medical Imaging Market Size Worth $28.83 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical imaging market size is expected to reach USD 28.83 billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic systems in developing countries and rising collaborations among market players are the factors driving the growth.

Ultrasound captured the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period

Computed tomography is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Rapid technological advancements, such as the development of hybrid imaging modalities and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is anticipated to fuel growth of the CT segment

Hospital segment is currently dominating the medical imaging market for diagnostic imaging due to blooming healthcare service industry in developing countries

Ambulatory care centers segment is anticipated to report the fastest growth during the forecast period

North America captured the largest medical/diagnostic imaging market share in 2019

Read 200 page research report with ToC on "Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (X-ray, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, MRI, Nuclear Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-imaging-systems-market

Developing countries have shown a surge in the volume of imaging procedures in the past few years. The low density of installed imaging systems in these regions is expected to provide significant growth potential during the forecast period. Favorable government policies and booming medical tourism in these countries are expected to attract global market players toward untapped markets.

Integration of multiple imaging modalities is expected to play an important role in market growth. These systems have accurate diagnostic capabilities and are available at affordable prices. The integration of imaging modalities with surgical suites is anticipated to open a new avenue for the medical/diagnostic imaging market at a global level in the forthcoming years.

Development of portable diagnostic tools is important to expand the applications of imaging devices in ambulatory care, clinics, and emergency care departments. Handheld ultrasound devices provide quick and safer images that are critical in emergency care. Ongoing trials and studies to explore the potential of MRI technology for early detection of neurological conditions are showing positive results. The development of new radiofrequency coils is anticipated to expand these applications during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical imaging market on the basis of product, end user, and region:

Diagnostic/Medical Imaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

X-ray



By Modality





Radiography







Fluoroscopy







Computed Radiography



By Mobility



Stationary





Mobile



By Type



Digital





Analog



By Application



General Radiology





Dental





Breasts





Cardiology





Others



Ultrasound



By Product





2D







3D/4D







Doppler Ultrasound Devices



By Portability



Handheld





Cart/Trolley Based



By Application



Ob/Gyn





Cardiovascular





Musculoskeletal





Others



Computed Tomography



By Technology





High end Slice







Mid end Slice







Low end Slice







Cone Beam





By Application





Oncology







Neurology







Cardiology







Vascular







Musculoskeletal







Others





Magnetic Resonance Imaging





By Architecture







Closed System









Open System







By Field Strength







Low Field Strength









Mid Field Strength









High Field Strength







By Application







Brain and Neurological









Spine and Musculoskeletal









Vascular









Abdomen









Cardiac









Breast









Other





Nuclear Imaging





By Product







SPECT









Hybrid SPECT











Standalone SPECT









Hybrid PET









Planar Scintigraphy





By Application





Oncology







Cardiology







Neurology







General Imaging

Diagnostic/Medical Imaging End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic/Medical Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





The Netherlands





Switzerland





Turkey





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Iran

