WALLIX: WALLIX SUPPORTS BUSINESSES IN IMPLEMENTING THEIR ENTERPRISE CONTINUITY PLAN

Paris, March 17, 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), European cybersecurity software publisher and expert in privileged access management (PAM) is mobilizing its support of customers, partners, and all companies needing to establish a service continuity plan due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Remote access of employees and external service providers to information systems is becoming a priority for maintaining business activity. This access must in no way compromise IT security and create openings for cyberattacks taking advantage of the current circumstances organizations are facing.

Through the duration of this global health crisis, WALLIX is offering free remote access licenses for its WALLIX Bastion software for managing privileged accounts. The entire catalog of solutions and all of WALLIX's technical expertise will also be committed to responding to the urgency of securing access to Information Systems and to the applications of employees working remotely.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the protection of both access and data of companies implementing a service continuity plan with remote access to their IT system, their Industrial Control Systems, and their factories. We must not let this health pandemic generate a digital pandemic, leaving businesses destabilized by cyberattacks! Many of our customers are Essential Service Operators, healthcare organizations, and fully-digital enterprises. It is essential to support them in the days and weeks to come. We now have the capacity to provide 24/7 support all over the world and to assist our partners in the implementation of managed services in order to have the responsiveness necessary to address client emergencies. All of WALLIX's teams based in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and North America are mobilized to support our customers and partners, and join me in supporting the businesses resilience of those experiencing this crisis." says Jean-Noël De Galzain, CEO of WALLIX Group.

The solutions and services offered by WALLIX to secure the implementation of remote work in the three main areas of user access control within the Enterprise Information System:

<>• • • Total security of workstations, including personal workstations, for remote access to authorized applications and applying the principle of "Least Privilege".

WALLIX Bastion: Software suite for securing privileged access in order to control actions performed on the Information System. The WALLIX Access Manager is the interface dedicated to remote control of IT access allowing external service providers or employees to connect remotely and securely. More than 80% of cyberattacks are achieved through privileged accounts; the ability to control and manage privileged users is crucial in the successful implementation of remote work.

WALLIX has taken the initiative to offer free licenses of the WALLIX Access Manager during the ongoing pandemic.

WALLIX Trustelem: Service platform to unify, secure, and simplify user access to their business applications. This solution makes it possible to block attacks by strengthening the security of identities and access with the assurance of authentication tailored according to the use and type of application used. Depending on the level of criticality of the application requested through remote work, an employee must verify his or her authorization multiple times.

WALLIX BestSafe: Endpoint protection solution (office workstations or personal PC for remote work) which eliminates the risks linked to overprivileged users and prevents the spread of malware attacks. WALLIX BestSafe implements a "zero" local administrator policy by granting specific rights to each employee and by distributing privileges not by user, but at the application level in a customized security environment. Employees can use their personal PC and access enterprise applications remotely without compromising IT security.

In case of emergency, contact WALLIX - Europe and International

Phone: +33 (0)9 72 45 90 14 | email: emergency@wallix.com

Contact WALLIX Support 24/7:

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: +33 (0)1 70 36 37 50 | https://support.wallix.com

North America: +1 438-777-9439 | https://support.wallix.com

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory changes and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's solutions help users defend against cyber attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials, and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. Listed on the Euronext under ALLIX and distributed by a network of more than 170 resellers and trained and accredited integrators, WALLIX accompanies more than 1000 companies in securing their digital future.

More information: www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr

Relations Presse Finance

Nicolas Bouchez

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

Agence MCC

Martine Camilotti

Tel. +33 (0)6 60 38 20 02

martine.camilotti@agencemcc.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymhplJWclW6WmJxtksqWnGNrmWmXxWibm2PLlmOcaJ/KmXGRmZyXbJ3HZm9jmmls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62546-cp_wallix_covid_en_va.pdf