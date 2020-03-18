Visiongain Report: Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 0.6% in the Second Half of the Forecast Period

- Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030

- Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rheumatoid Arthritis market is estimated to have reached $58bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2018, the biologics submarket held 85% of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market.

How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 236-page report you will receive 180 tables and 121 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 236-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the rheumatoid arthritis market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market-forecast-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market forecast from 2020-2030

• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Drug Class from 2020-2030:

• Biologics

• Non-Biologics: NSAIDs, sDMARDs, Others

• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Drugs from 2020-2030:

• Humira

• Enbrel

• Remicade

• Rituxan/MabThera

• Simponi/Simponi Aria

• Orencia

• Actemra/Roactemra

• Cimzia

• Celebrex

• Xeljanz

• Arcoxia

• Others

• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Region from 2020-2029:

• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

• Profiles of these selected leading companies:

• AbbVie

• Amgen, Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer

• Sanofi S.A.

• UCB

• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

• The report also includes SWOT Analysis of the Global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market in 2018?

• How will each Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?

• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market-forecast-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

4SC

AbbVie

Abivax

Ablynx NV Sanofi

Adheron Therapeutics, Inc.

Akari Therapeutics Plc

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Amgen

Anacor

Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

argenx

Artax Biopharma, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc

Baxalta Incorporated

Biocon Ltd.

Biogen

Bioxpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cadila Healthcare

Cambridge Biotechnology Ltd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Celltex Therapeutics Corp.

Celltrion, Inc.

ChemoCentryx

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Coherus BioSciences Inc

Covagen AG

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyxone AB

Daiichi Sankyo

DePuy Synthes

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Five Prime Therapeutics

Fresenius Kabi

Fujifilm Corporation

Galapagos NV

Galderma

Genentech

Gerresheimer

Giaconda Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Hospira

Immunomedics

Incyte Corporation

Innate Pharma - IPO Pending

Intas

Italfarmaco SpA

Izana Bioscience Ltd.

Janssen Biologics

Johnson & Johnson

Kadmon Holdings

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

Lycera Corporation

Medigene

Merck & Co.

Mesoblast

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Momenta

Morphosys

Mycenax Biotech

Mylan NV

Neovacs SA

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OphthaliX, Inc. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Padlock

Pfizer

Philogen SpA

Principia Biopharma, Inc.

Protalex, Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sanofi

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceuticals

Spirig Pharma A.G.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

TiGenix NV Takeda Pharmaceutical

UCB

Vitaeris Inc,

Xencor

XOMA

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals



Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report

American College of Rheumatology

Nurses Health

WHO

National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society

United Nations

US Patent Office

European Commission

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Bank

Arthritis Foundation

Canadian Arthritis Society

World Arthritis Day

National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN)

Ministry of Health

National Institute on Aging

National Center for Biotechnology Information

Unified Health System

ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária)

African League of Associations in Rheumatology

International League of Associations for Rheumatology

Government of Abu Dhabi

Johns Hopkins

Bumrungrad

Cleveland Clinic

Vamed

Emirates Arthritis Foundation

National Treasury of Republic of South Africa

European Medicines Agency

National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare

Institut f?r Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen - IQWiG

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Global Bioreactors Market 2020-2030

Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast to 2029

Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029

Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2020-2030

Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast 2020-2030

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg