Visiongain Report: Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 0.6% in the Second Half of the Forecast Period

- Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
- Biologics, Non-Biologics, NSAIDs, sDMARDs and Others
LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rheumatoid Arthritis market is estimated to have reached $58bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2018, the biologics submarket held 85% of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market.
Report Scope
• Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market forecast from 2020-2030
• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Drug Class from 2020-2030:
• Biologics
• Non-Biologics: NSAIDs, sDMARDs, Others
• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Drugs from 2020-2030:
• Humira
• Enbrel
• Remicade
• Rituxan/MabThera
• Simponi/Simponi Aria
• Orencia
• Actemra/Roactemra
• Cimzia
• Celebrex
• Xeljanz
• Arcoxia
• Others
• Revenue forecasts for the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market by Region from 2020-2029:
• North America: U.S., Canada
• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA
• Profiles of these selected leading companies:
• AbbVie
• Amgen, Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Eli Lilly and Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co.
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer
• Sanofi S.A.
• UCB
• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market
• The report also includes SWOT Analysis of the Global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs market in 2018?
• How will each Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will the market shares for each Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs submarket develop from 2020 to 2030?
• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2020 to 2030?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
4SC
AbbVie
Abivax
Ablynx NV Sanofi
Adheron Therapeutics, Inc.
Akari Therapeutics Plc
Alder Biopharmaceuticals
Amgen
Anacor
Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
argenx
Artax Biopharma, Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc
Baxalta Incorporated
Biocon Ltd.
Biogen
Bioxpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cadila Healthcare
Cambridge Biotechnology Ltd.
CASI Pharmaceuticals
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Celltex Therapeutics Corp.
Celltrion, Inc.
ChemoCentryx
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Coherus BioSciences Inc
Covagen AG
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyxone AB
Daiichi Sankyo
DePuy Synthes
Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Eli Lilly
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Five Prime Therapeutics
Fresenius Kabi
Fujifilm Corporation
Galapagos NV
Galderma
Genentech
Gerresheimer
Giaconda Ltd.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
Hospira
Immunomedics
Incyte Corporation
Innate Pharma - IPO Pending
Intas
Italfarmaco SpA
Izana Bioscience Ltd.
Janssen Biologics
Johnson & Johnson
Kadmon Holdings
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd
Lycera Corporation
Medigene
Merck & Co.
Mesoblast
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Momenta
Morphosys
Mycenax Biotech
Mylan NV
Neovacs SA
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
Novo Nordisk
Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OphthaliX, Inc. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Padlock
Pfizer
Philogen SpA
Principia Biopharma, Inc.
Protalex, Inc.
Protalix BioTherapeutics
Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Sanofi
Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceuticals
Spirig Pharma A.G.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
TiGenix NV Takeda Pharmaceutical
UCB
Vitaeris Inc,
Xencor
XOMA
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report
American College of Rheumatology
Nurses Health
WHO
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
United Nations
US Patent Office
European Commission
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Bank
Arthritis Foundation
Canadian Arthritis Society
World Arthritis Day
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN)
Ministry of Health
National Institute on Aging
National Center for Biotechnology Information
Unified Health System
ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária)
African League of Associations in Rheumatology
International League of Associations for Rheumatology
Government of Abu Dhabi
Johns Hopkins
Bumrungrad
Cleveland Clinic
Vamed
Emirates Arthritis Foundation
National Treasury of Republic of South Africa
European Medicines Agency
National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare
Institut f?r Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen - IQWiG
