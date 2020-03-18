Constant Advances in Extrusion Technologies to be Crucial in Pushing PE Blow Molded Products Market to Touch ~US$ 80.4 Bn by 2027, Finds Transparency Market Research

- Pursuit of circular economy in European countries fuel sales of PE blow molded products; growing popularity of HDPE products is case in point

- Advances in designs of portable cargo organizers to benefit end users; design of cost-efficient blow molders key challenge for market players

ALBANY, New York, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Current Opportunities

Wide array of applications of PE blow molded products, particularly where packaging companies utilize their remarkable recyclability, are key to the growing prospects in the market. Continuous improvements in extrusion blow molding processes have further helped drive the PE blow molded products market at CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Future Outlook

End users in food and beverages industry and packaging providers to FMCG industry have been benefitting from the attractive environmental sustainability of blow molded products. New revenue streams stem from advances in design of portable cargo organizers for automotive aftermarket. The global market is projected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 80.4 bn by 2027-end.

"PE blow molded products manufacturers should focus on tapping into the vast latent revenue potential in Asia Pacific, notably in defense, agriculture, and transportation sectors," note analysts. They further add: stakeholders in cargo management system are collaborating with blow molding solution providers to offer portable cargo organizers. Volume production will rise on the back of research in extrusion blow molding, the industry experts opine.

Key Takeaways in PE Blow Molded Products Market Study

Of all the materials, HDPE held the leading share in the blow molded products in 2018; excellent recyclability and better processing ability than several other polymers key to prominence.

Of the various applications, intermediate bulk containers accounted for the major share in the market in 2018; chemical inertness of PE products bolster popularity

Small bottles held a sizable share of the global market in 2018; extensive uptake FMCG packaging reinforce the potential

Asia Pacific held the dominant market share in 2018; the regional market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027

held the dominant market share in 2018; the regional market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027 By 2021, the Europe PE blow molded products market is expected to reach an output of ~1,600 kilo tons

PE Blow Molded Products Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Numerous technology trends and demand dynamics in end-use industries drive the sales of PE blow molded products. Need for custom-centric solutions, especially for the automotive aftermarket, underlines the drive for innovations in the PE blow molded products market. A few of the factors that define the demand dynamic are:

Strides made by specialty chemical industry spur demand for industrial packaging products, thereby bolstering utilization of PE blow molded products in intermediate bulk containers

Increasing focus on recyclability of polymer materials boost the popularity of blow molded products in packaging; case in point is HDPE products

Increasing trend of processed food and beverages in developing countries fuel the demand for cost-effective extrusion blow molded materials

Advances in PE extrusion blow molding machines have been at the center of resin packaging companies in developed countries

Growing pursuit of adopting materials that promote circular economy is one of the key growth trends

PE Blow Molded Products Market: Region-wise Analysis

Among the various products, PE blow molded products are extensively utilized in the industrial and consumer goods packaging sector in Asia Pacific, rendering the region with incredible revenue potential for manufacturers. The regional market is estimated to expand at a promising growth rate through 2027, mainly on the back of rapid rise in demand for processed food and beverages that utilize PE blow molded products. A sizable chunk of the regional revenues is likely to come from India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

PE Blow Molded Products Market Competition Landscape

The global PE blow molded products market is characterized by high degree of fragmentation, attributed to the presence of players of regional and global presence competing against each other. Global players are expected to make strategic moves to merge with or acquire local players, which will help retain their competitive edge. Most players are leaning on reducing the price of production of PE blow molded products to meet wide range of packaging demands in end-use industries.

A number of manufacturers of PE blow molded products are investing in integrating new software. Such measures can help them optimize product designs of containers for mass production, and reap revenue gains in near future.

The PE blow molded products market is segmented on the basis of:

PE Blow Molded Products Market, by Material

HDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

PE Blow Molded Products Market, by Application

Chemical & Industrial Containers

=200 L



<200 L

Small Bottles

Intermediate Bulk Containers

=1,000 L



<1,000 L

Others (including Toolboxes and Garbage Containers)

PE Blow Molded Products Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Thailand



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia



Philippines



Vietnam



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

