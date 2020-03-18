Researchers in Pakistan have evaluated the impact of shading on inverter set-ups to assess PV system performance. Tests were conducted on a 51 kW system featuring SMA inverter topologies but the researchers say the findings could be applied to products from other manufacturers. The results showed the number of maximum power point trackers is important but levelized cost of energy calculations are also crucial to selecting the right inverter configuration.Scientists from Pakistan's Lahore University of Management Sciences have analyzed various string configurations attached to inverters widely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...