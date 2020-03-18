Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - Ryerson researchers have a long history of successful collaborative R&D endeavors with Toronto Poly Clinic Inc. (a subsidiary of Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI) (CSE: TOKI) (OTCQB: TOKIF) and more recently with TOKI. The novel nano-technology collaborative research project is investigating new ways of delivering cannabinoid molecules to target regions in the body for cancer therapy and pain management. Ryerson researchers received the Health Canada license under the Cannabis Act and Regulations to start the project on March 6, 2020. TOKI is the sponsor and clinical collaborator for the project.

"This Health Canada approval of a research license opens the way for new investigations on developing nano-medicine and delivery methods with cannabinoids. Targeted treatments are essential for many cancer therapies and pain conditions and our project with Ryerson researchers can now work with medical cannabis for our treatment goals. This has been a great milestone for our research," says Dr. Kevin Rod, the Chief Medical Advisor to TOKI.

The Ryerson research team is extremely pleased with this Health Canada license approval to start working on this novel and exciting collaborative R&D initiative. They anticipate building upon the jointly-developed nano-medicine and ultrasound technology platforms to further advance the novel field of targeted cannabinoid drug delivery for cancer treatment and pain management.

Contact:

Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi

Chairman/CEO

michael@tokicorp.com

917.295.1374

About Tree of Knowledge

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at a GMP manufacturing facility and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

