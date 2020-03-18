PROS Holdings Stock a Bargain After Irrational SellingWatching the stock market recently has been brutal. The degree of panic selling was so excessive that, unlike in January, there are now stocks trading at bargain prices. A bottom may not be here yet, but investors might want to nibble at opportunities such as digital commerce technology company PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).PRO stock had been sizzling on the chart, up nearly 100% to a high.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...