Sanoma Corp: Sanoma announces precautionary measures for AGM on 25 March 2020

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 18 March 2020 at 13:00 EET

Sanoma announces precautionary measures for AGM on 25 March 2020

To decrease the risk of spread of coronavirus, Sanoma Corporation has decided to take a series of precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 March at 14 EET at Marina Congress Center in Helsinki.

The measures are:

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to follow the AGM through a live webcast and exercise their voting rights by proxy representation. We recommend this in particular to everyone who are especially vulnerable to the virus or have travelled outside Finland 14 days prior to the AGM. Anyone with flu symptoms or who has been exposed to the coronavirus is kindly requested not to attend the AGM in person. Due to the restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities, the number of participants allowed to attend the event at Marina Congress Center could be limited.

The meeting and all presentations, including the CEO's review, are kept short and in line with minimal requirements

The participation of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team is limited to the minimum

The proposed new, foreign members of the Board will be presented via pre-recorded video

At the event, no coffee or refreshments will be served and no product giveaways will be shared

In the venue, there will be additional space between seats. Hand sanitisers will be available and close attention to overall cleanliness and hygiene will be paid. For questions, only standing microphones will be available.

More information and instructions on following the AGM via webcast and authorising another person by proxy is available on the company website https://sanoma.com/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/ .

Sanoma monitors the development of the coronavirus daily, follows the recommendations and decisions by Finnish authorities and will update the measures described above if needed.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

