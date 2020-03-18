MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC to Launch Hemp You Can Feel Sweetener and Coffee Creamer Product Line

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies announces today the completion of its research and development phase for its Hemp You Can Feel™ line of sweeteners and coffee creamers. The product line will feature two low-calorie sweeteners, two organic natural sweeteners and three powdered non-dairy creamers. Each product will feature the Company's patent pending Hemp You Can Feel™ technology, based on all-natural hemp infusions.

"This is an exciting and unique product line, not only because it features our revolutionary Hemp You Can Feel™ technology, but also because the products in the line up utilize 100% natural infusions of hemp, "commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings. "With our technology, chemical surfactants, emulsifiers and processing agents are not needed. Consumers can now simply and easily add these sweeteners and non-dairy creamers to beverages for easy flavorings."

The Company will be utilizing its new ultra-low dose form of Hemp You Can Feel infusions in the new product line. With natural true water solubility, and sub-milligram levels of hemp extracts and natural terpenes, this version of the technology measures at less than one milligram of CBD per serving, yet provides an effect vastly superior to much larger concentrations contained in other technologies.

The launch of the sweetener and non-dairy creamer line comes on the heels of the Company releasing its Hemp You Can Feel™ CBD and hemp extract coffee line in single-serving pods. All of the products within the new product line are easily dissolvable in cold or warm beverages with zero noticeable hemp taste. The Company plans initial product form factors in single-serving portions at the five, ten and twenty pounds sizes in the near future. Single serving portion samples will be made available to the industry over the next 30 days.

MCTC plans to offer consumer sized packaging of these new products on its website at www.HempYouCanFeel and additionally plans to provide larger unit sizes to food manufacturers and processors.

Included in the initial product launch will be the following in single-serving packaging:

Hemp You Can Feel™ Sugar - Organic sources sugar with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ Sucralose - Sucralose and maltodextrin blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ Stevia Blend - Stevia extract (Rebiana) with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ Monk Fruit Sweetener - Monk Fruit Extract and Erythritol with Hemp You Can Feel™ Infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ Non-Dairy Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ French Vanilla Non-Dairy Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion

Hemp You Can Feel™ Non-Dairy Creamy Chocolate Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion

MCTC has recently filed for patent protection of its unique Hemp You Can Feel™ infusion technologies. In total, the Company has recently filed six patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to cannabinoid glycosides, polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers, and its hemp extract-based alcohol replacement technologies. The Hemp You Can Feel™ products being announced today are non-nanotechnology based.

Hemp You Can Feel™ is a registered trademark of MCTC Holdings, inc.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

