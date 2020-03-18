Technavio has been monitoring the retail market in Indonesia and it is poised to grow by USD 42.34 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005255/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of the retail landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Segmentation

Retail Market in Indonesia is segmented as below:

Product

Food and Beverages (F B)

Electrical and Electronics

Apparel and Footwear

Home Improvement and Household Products

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Retail Format

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31513

Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:

Retail Market in Indonesia Size

Retail Market in Indonesia Trends

Retail Market in Indonesia Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the retail market in Indonesia growth during the next few years.

Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail market in Indonesia, including some of the vendors such as PT Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Indomarco Prismatama, PT Multipolar Tbk and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail market in Indonesia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market in Indonesia growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail market in Indonesia size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in Indonesia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market in Indonesia vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Home improvement and household products

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMAT

Market segmentation by retail format

Comparison by retail format

Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Department stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Drugstores and pharmacies Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online retailers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by retail format

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for local brands

Growth in e-commerce

Rising market activities by retailers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PT Circleka Indonesia Utama

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Indomarco Prismatama

PT Multipolar Tbk

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005255/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/