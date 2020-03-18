Technavio has been monitoring the retail market in Indonesia and it is poised to grow by USD 42.34 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Expansion of the retail landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Segmentation
Retail Market in Indonesia is segmented as below:
Product
- Food and Beverages (F B)
- Electrical and Electronics
- Apparel and Footwear
- Home Improvement and Household Products
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Retail Format
- Convenience Stores
- Department Stores
- Drugstores and Pharmacies
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Retailers
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our retail market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:
- Retail Market in Indonesia Size
- Retail Market in Indonesia Trends
- Retail Market in Indonesia Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the retail market in Indonesia growth during the next few years.
Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the retail market in Indonesia, including some of the vendors such as PT Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Indomarco Prismatama, PT Multipolar Tbk and PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail market in Indonesia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Retail Market in Indonesia 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist retail market in Indonesia growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the retail market in Indonesia size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the retail market in Indonesia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail market in Indonesia vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Apparel and footwear Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Home improvement and household products
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMAT
- Market segmentation by retail format
- Comparison by retail format
- Convenience stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Department stores Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Drugstores and pharmacies Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online retailers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by retail format
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for local brands
- Growth in e-commerce
- Rising market activities by retailers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- PT Circleka Indonesia Utama
- PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
- PT Indomarco Prismatama
- PT Multipolar Tbk
- PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
