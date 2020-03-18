Leading SaaS Management Platform Helps IT Leaders Launch Adoption Campaigns and Just-in-Time Learning to Train Remote Workers on Microsoft Teams

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced that it is offering free usage of its CoreLearning and CoreAdoption products for Microsoft Teams through September 2020 to help businesses and government agencies educate remote workers on how to effectively engage with and leverage Teams. IT leaders interested in this offer can sign up through CoreView's free tool, CoreDiscovery, which hosts the learning and adoption solutions. CoreDiscovery offers a total picture of O365 management, security and application adoption through a detailed tenant analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a swift and far-reaching effect on businesses and government agencies all over the world. As health and government agencies have asked their communities to limit large group gatherings, with many enacting strict shutdowns, organizations are contributing to the fight by enabling employees to work remotely. CoreView's free CoreAdoption and CoreLearning for Teams bundle helps IT leaders avoid productivity levels from dropping by providing short training videos on Teams for people that may not have used it while in the office. These "Just-In-Time" Learning (JITL) videos increase adoption and help businesses and agencies support remote workers.

"COVID-19 is forcing businesses to enact remote worker strategies at a scale and speed that many weren't prepared for," said Michael A. Morrison, chief executive officer at CoreView. "Newly remote users don't have time for long Microsoft Teams training seminars, elaborate videos, or other types of formal training right now. Our hope is that enterprises can leverage our free CoreLearning and CoreAdoption for Teams bundle to facilitate a smooth transition for their office employees and keep workers productive."

CoreView's Milan team, which is intimately familiar with Teams and the O365 platform, has been able to not just maintain productivity, but increase it, in the wake of the pandemic through remote work.

CoreLearning and CoreAdoption are integral tools that expand employees' knowledge and aptitude of Microsoft Teams and prevent help desks from being flooded with inbound requests on basic "how to" questions during an indeterminate remote work timeline. IT leaders use CoreAdoption to launch targeted app adoption campaigns to ensure remote workers know what tools and Teams services they should be using when they're out of the office. CoreLearning offers Microsoft Teams training videos including basic how-to's and tutorials immediately within Office 365 the moment an employee needs them. Together, CoreView's offerings help enterprises and government agencies support remote workers while not overburdening their IT staff with basic tech requests.

