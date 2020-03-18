ChannelAdvisor Expands Support for Brands and Retailers on Amazon in the Netherlands

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced support for Amazon.nl, coinciding with Amazon's launch in the Netherlands. ChannelAdvisor's support for Amazon.nl allows merchants with a European unified account the ability to list and sell their products directly to consumers on Amazon's new Dutch marketplace.1

With 85% of the Netherlands' population shopping online2 in an e-commerce market worth an estimated €23.7 billion,3 it could be a fertile market for brands and retailers to unlock their selling potential and reach new customers. Amazon.nl could provide an excellent means of reaching this market.

ChannelAdvisor's platform can help provide full support for brands and retailers on Amazon.nl, allowing them to transition seamlessly to the new Amazon marketplace with minimal manual lift. It can help enable streamlined inventory management and order fulfilment across multiple marketplaces, content optimisation to adapt existing product details to the requirements of every marketplace, and the ability to develop effective pricing strategies.

Specifically, by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's platform, brands and retailers on Amazon.nl can position their businesses to:

Optimise marketplace listings on Amazon.nl and globally

Leverage advanced pricing automation with ChannelAdvisor's repricer

Utilise Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) and dashboards to inform Prime strategy

Access intelligence on Buy Box performance and pricing trends via an Amazon Pricing Console to inform strategy.

Jon Maury, EMEA Managing Director at ChannelAdvisor, commented:

"The Netherlands is a highly attractive market for our customers, so being able to provide access to this location through such a popular e-commerce platform is a fantastic opportunity. From our experience, brands with an international strategy to engage consumers on their preferred marketplace are much better equipped to disrupt and thrive. Selling on Amazon to such an internet-savvy country should be a major consideration for not just all of our customers but all brands looking to scale their e-commerce business."

