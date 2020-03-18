SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange Selected by Canada's Largest Independent Internet Service Provider to Power New Video Streaming Service

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of cloud and on-premise video delivery platforms worldwide, has secured a new Framework win with Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP) to power its new internet-based, streaming television solution.

The ISP selected SeaChange's online-video platform, the Framework, because of its total versatility, combining robust and flexible architecture that will power the customer's over-the-top (OTT) video programming with personalized user experiences and predictive analytics. SeaChange's technology will help to ensure high customer retention of the customer's recently launched triple-play service that offers Canadian residents high quality, yet cost-effective internet, phone and TV services. The ISP's customer base will now have access to more than 150 HD channels as well as a cloud-based personal video recorder (PVR) service, access to selected programming GO apps, and video on demand (VOD).

"This win marks one of the many new major Framework deals we have secured over the last year, reflecting the increasing demand we are seeing for our managed, cloud-based video delivery solution," said SeaChange CEO Yossi Aloni. "The Framework empowers leading companies to launch new video services quickly and at reduced operational costs without sacrificing quality or features. Our platform enables service providers to stay competitive and generate new revenue streams by offering unique services and content to meet all their customer's viewing needs."

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 16, 2018. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those risk factors. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Company expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

SeaChange Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

SEAC@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SeaChange International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581269/SeaChange-Selected-by-Canadas-Largest-Independent-Internet-Service-Provider-to-Power-New-Video-Streaming-Service