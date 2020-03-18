Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - ZA Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or the "Company"), an emerging holding company, releases details of it's Airportinformation.com internet technology platform.

President Of ZA Group, John Morgan said, "AirportInformation.com is a unique platform that has a backend similar to other social media sites such as Facebook in that Airport managers or Airlines can go on the portal, log in and post new, information, jobs, notifications, pictures and videos and disseminate information to the masses quickly. This will help them post Jobs for the increased security, screening and sterilizing efforts of airports and airplanes in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Travelers or job seekers can then go online and View the information that is already there as well as see the information posted by individual airports as well as airport delays or closures as indicated by the airports due to any number of reasons including viruses and outbreaks such as the Corona Virus and Covid19. At this time, the service will be free to use and the company plans to make money off of advertising in the near future as traffic continues to drive to the website. ."

About ZAAG

ZA Group, Inc. is an emerging holding company, targeting the acquisition of undervalued, niche web based, internet, companies and technologies with high growth potential. ZAAG also owns the award-winning restaurant, Zen Asian BBQ ( https://www.eatatzen.com/ ), located in a Naples, Florida.

ZAAG online internet technology platforms consists of www.coronaforecast.com, www.airportinformation.com, www.airlineinformation.com, www.etajobs.com, www.optional.tv and www.holysafari.com (coming soon).

Contact:

ZA Group, Inc.

10823 Tamiami Trail N

Naples, FL 34108

Email: jm850fl@gmail.com

Twitter: @ZAGroup_

