Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
18.03.20
14:13 Uhr
33,115 Euro
-2,160
-6,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,325
33,775
14:21
33,250
34,120
14:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF33,115-6,12 %