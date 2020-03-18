Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 
Frankfurt
18.03.20
09:53 Uhr
1,105 Euro
-0,210
-15,97 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2020 | 14:05
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern reports the hotel industry's share of contract value and property value

On 31 December 2019 Klövern's tenants in the hotel industry accounted for approximately 3 per cent of the total contract value and approximately 3 per cent of the total property value (fair value). The hotels are situated in attractive locations in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Uppsala and Västerås.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 200318 Klövern reports the hotel industry's share of contract value and property value (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1287e7bf-05ad-49fa-91fd-0a019fedb250)
