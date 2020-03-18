Brian Younker Re-Launches Scholarship Program and Extends Deadline

Brian Younker has been running a scholarship program annually to honor his sister.

TINLEY PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Brian Younker is proud and honored to announce the launch of the Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program. Brian Younker has been holding the scholarship program annually in honor of his sister.

Brian Younker is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. He regularly gives back to his community.

The Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $1,000 to a female graduating senior from Tinley Park High School. The award winner must enroll as a full-time student at a college, university, or trade or vocational school. The deadline for applications has moved to May 1st, 2020.

The successful candidate must have played at least one sport at Tinley Park High School in order to be considered. The scholarship will be awarded based on the applicant's leadership, volunteerism, academic focus, participation in extracurricular activities, and recommendations from school representatives.

Applicants will also be asked to fill out and submit a detailed application form.

For more information, please visit http://brianyounker.com/.

About Brian Younker

Brian Younker is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist from Tinley Park, Illinois. He is the founder and owner of Y&D Maintenance, a landscape management company, which has been operating since 1988. He is also the co-founder of Younker Media, which he launched with his late sister, Cynthia Marie Younker. The company performs a variety of services for clients, including mobile billboard trucks, search lights, and red carpet events. Brian Younker is also active within his community. He has been running the Cynthia Marie Scholarship Program for several years. As mentioned in the application, students should get in touch with Dr. Nolan, the principal at Tinley Park High School.

Contact:

Brian Younker

brian@younkermedia.com

SOURCE: Brian Younker

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581337/Brian-Younker-Re-Launches-Scholarship-Program-and-Extends-Deadline