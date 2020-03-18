Arch Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, is scheduled to provide a corporate update at this year's New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33626 on March 25th, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. EST.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics is developing innovative self-assembling barrier technologies to improve wound care outcomes, enhance the quality of patient care by healthcare personnel, and offer compelling options to healthcare institutions facing limited resources.

