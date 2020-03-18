Generation Hemp, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GENH), a publicly traded, pure play Hemp company that seeks to use its capital markets expertise to build a successful seed-to-sale Hemp enterprise, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc., is a publicly trade, pure play Hemp Company with operations in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas. Headed up Gary C. Evans, a serial entrepreneur who has raised $4.5 billion in the capital markets throughout his career, Gen Hemp seeks to become a leading seed-to-sale Hemp company by deploying an aggressive and strategic roll-up strategy.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

