WKN: 3789 ISIN: US4237031079  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2020 | 14:08
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Generation Hemp, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GENH), a publicly traded, pure play Hemp company that seeks to use its capital markets expertise to build a successful seed-to-sale Hemp enterprise, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc., is a publicly trade, pure play Hemp Company with operations in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas. Headed up Gary C. Evans, a serial entrepreneur who has raised $4.5 billion in the capital markets throughout his career, Gen Hemp seeks to become a leading seed-to-sale Hemp company by deploying an aggressive and strategic roll-up strategy.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Generation Hemp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581277/Generation-Hemp-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE