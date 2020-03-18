Food Safety Summit Announces New Dates for 2020 Event Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Annual Event Moves to October 19-22 in Rosemont, IL

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / BNP Media, organizers of the Food Safety Summit, announced today that in response to the serious outbreak of Coronavirus, they have postponed the May Summit to October 19-22, 2020 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The 22nd Annual Food Safety Summit event was scheduled to take place May 4-7, 2020.

"The safety and the well-being of everyone who attends the Summit is paramount and with this unprecedented situation unfolding, we have a responsibility to our customers, our guests and our colleagues to provide a safe place for our exhibitors, attendees, and speakers to interact and communicate face-to-face," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media. "We have a large number of attendees and exhibitors who committed to participate for the May event and look forward to a successful gathering from October 19-22, in Rosemont, IL. Please visit our website at www.foodsafetysummit.com for the new and updated schedule which will be live in a few weeks."

BNP Media will continue to monitor the recommendations of the U.S and state public health guidelines as they develop with regards to the COVID-19 virus and provide further updates at www.foodsafetysummit.com. Exhibitors and attendees will be contacted directly from BNP staff about details of the move. For exhibitors who have questions about the new dates and space contact Kim Hansen at hansenk@bnpmedia.com with any questions. For attendees who have questions, contact our Registration Team at fss@executivevents.com.

"Our thoughts are with all of those currently impacted by Coronavirus. The Food Safety Summit annual conference and expo is an important event for the food safety industry, and on behalf of the Educational Advisory Board, we are pleased BNP Media is able to reschedule," added Gary Ades, Chair of the Summit Educational Advisory Board and President of G&L Consulting. "We look forward to bringing our world class education and speaking faculty to Rosemont, IL in October, and share the latest information on effective food safety solutions."

The Food Safety Summit is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry and is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

