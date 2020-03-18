Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that offers comprehensive insights on the role of analytics in retail.

The rapidly-growing, competitive retail landscape has increased the need for big data analytics in the retail industry. This is the reason why the demand for in-store customer analytics has gone off the roof. Today conventional retail businesses have started implementing big data analytics aggressively to retain their customers. Due to this benefit, analytics in retail is now an integral part of the business agenda of conventional brick and mortar stores.

Problems Facing the Retail Industry:

Customer loyalty management

Ever-changing customer expectations

Lack of customization options

According to retail analytics experts at Quantzig, "In-store analytics is one of the best ways to improve the shopping experience of your customers. By incorporating in-store analytics insights to your marketing operations, you can identify the buying preferences and purchasing patterns of customers. Consequently, this can help in improving the overall marketing strategy and help in customer retention."

Top 3 Benefits of Big Data in Retail Industry

1: Facilitates Better Pricing Decisions

Analytics in retail has the potential to analyze price sensitivity efficiently. It can offer better visibility into the factors responsible for fluctuations in costs.

2: Enhances Customer Support Service

Conducting surveys help in understanding customer sentiments but it is not a reliable solution because at times the customer's response is not genuine. Therefore, in-store customer analytics can help in improving customer service

