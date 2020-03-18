Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVJD ISIN: FO0000000179 Ticker-Symbol: 6BF 
Tradegate
18.03.20
15:24 Uhr
44,280 Euro
-0,720
-1,60 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,220
44,400
15:39
44,200
44,360
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKKAFROST P/F44,280-1,60 %