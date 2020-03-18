Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Provides Update on Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of fresh organic vegetables and fruits today provided an update on commercial operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Bromley, CEO, Rients van der Wal, COO & CEO of Organto Europe B.V, and Peter Gianulis, Executive Vice President, will be hosting an investor call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 am EST to discuss current market conditions and operations during the pandemic.

Business Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the health and wellness of the Company's personnel, customers, business partners and communities top of mind, all personnel working from Organto's commercial office located in Breda, the Netherlands plus other international locations are working remotely and are not required to attend offices. In addition, all business-related travel has been suspended and technology is being utilized to facilitate ongoing communications with personnel and commercial partners. The Company's information technology and communication systems permit full operational and administrative capabilities from remote locations and are working as intended per the Company's continuity plan.

Demand for food at retail locations remains strong throughout key European markets, as consumers shift from eating outside the home to eating at home during the pandemic. Governments are focused on keeping essential businesses operational including retail foods businesses, and to this point there have not been disruptions in the Company's supply chains. While some European countries have closed their borders to human traffic, to this point essential commercial cargo has not been significantly impacted and continues to flow across international borders. Demand for Organto's key products is very strong, and the Company believes its supply chain is well positioned to continue to provide nutritious organic food products as all customers, suppliers, warehousing and logistics partners continue to operate. Every effort is being taken to ensure that critical foods supply is maintained during these difficult times and into the future, in order to meet this increased demand.

Organto continues to carefully monitor developments and will adapt further policies and practices and update stakeholders as new information becomes available.

Investor Update Call - Monday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST

Organto plans to host a conference call at 11:00 AM EST on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to discuss current market conditions and operations during the pandemic period. After opening remarks there will be a question and answer period. This call may be accessed through one of the following numbers:

U.S.: +1 929 436 2866

U.K.: +44 203 481 5237

Germany: +49 695 050 2596 Canada: +1 647 558 0588

Netherlands: +31 20 794 0854

Please enter the following Meeting ID#459706742. Alternatively, you can enter the Zoom portal by the following link at https://zoom.us/j/459706742.

