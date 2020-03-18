American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Happens to Retirement Investors if the Stock Market Crashes?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Many investors rely on the stock market to produce the ample returns needed to sustain a retirement portfolio. But for some investors, this strategy can be fraught with risk. Those who rely on the stock market to perform well in the next ten years or even five years may find that the market doesn't produce its average historical returns over that period. According to a recent post by American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, the answer to this problem may be found in a different retirement strategy.

One of the issues is timing. Since the stock market does produce high-quality returns over the long run, many retirement investors with a long timeline have no problem continuing to invest throughout the rocky periods. But not every investor is so fortunate to have started at the age of 18. For some investors-especially those taking advantage of catch-up contributions later in life-diversifying risk might make a lot of sense, particularly through an IRA, according to the post. The Self-Directed IRA allows investors to choose alternative asset classes for a retirement portfolio, which includes real estate, precious metals, and tax liens.

For example, a Self-Directed IRA investor who holds stable retirement property may have a property that continues to collect rent checks, even if the stock market is underperforming. This provides stability to a portfolio, as well as a hedge against inflation, as real estate tends to hold on to its value.

"The stock market is great for returns, but like any investment, it's not risk-free," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We don't provide specific investment tips for our clients as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm. But it's not hard to see that one of the advantages of using a Self-Directed IRA is that investors can build a well-diversified portfolio that spreads out risk."

There's no telling what the future holds in any one asset class. And the stock market has had a long run of gains since the 2008 financial crisis, which only opens investors up to worry about where it may be headed from here.

