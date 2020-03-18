Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Bottled Water Production Availability Not Effected Amidst Global Fears of Water Shortages

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, is taking this opportunity to alert and assist in supplying water for shortages.

Proudly produced in the USA, production is available for truckloads of 16oz, 20oz, 1 liter and gallon sizes (while supplies last). Alkame Water The ultimate health and wellness water® is a mildly alkaline bottled water that is oxygenated, antioxidant and micro clustered for better bio availability. The patented water technology is backed by several clinical trials and studies have shown a significant boost to the immune system.

President Trump has stated that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak should last a minimum through August.

Now that all 50 states are reporting the outbreak, state officials have been advising the public to stock up on essentials, including bottled water, to prepare for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has led to shelves stripped bare of bottled water, hoarding, and subsequent shortages in stores in multiple all parts of the country. Consumers should stock up on water, coronavirus or not. The coronavirus spread keeps you home and away from crowds, emergency preparedness groups recommend keeping a minimum two weeks at an average of 1 gallon of water per day, per person.

For more information contact us directly at: info@alkamewater.com.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581344/Alkame-Bottled-Water-Production-Availability-Not-Effected-Amidst-Global-Fears-of-Water-Shortages