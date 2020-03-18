U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie expects solar demand to decline but predicts the market will recover, with the prospects for the energy transition remaining intact.From pv magazine Germany. U.S.-owned business intelligence firm Wood Mackenzie says the COVID-19 outbreak will jeopardize solar project completion in the short term, affect supply chains to various degrees and potentially erode demand for PV. However, "Asian-dominant supply chains for solar and energy storage are in the process of rebounding after contractions in February," the analyst stated, adding: "Near-term development activity ...

