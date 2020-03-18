Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2020) - Buffalo Coal Corp. ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company").

Buffalo Coal is a South Africa based company, with its head office based in Centurion, Gauteng, and its mining operations based in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

South Africa reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on March 5, 2020. As at March 18, 2020 a total of 116 confirmed cases have been reported.

On March 15, 2020, South Africa's President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, declared a state of disaster and announced a wide range of government interventions aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the Company may be impacted by the world-wide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to South Africa.

Available information suggests that elderly persons and persons with immune deficiencies or respiratory conditions are at higher risk. Due to the relative high prevalence of immuno-compromised conditions among workers in the South African mining industry, to which the Company's operations in Dundee is no exception, the Company has been proactive and has implemented additional measures to reduce the potential spread of infection.

To date, COVID-19 has neither impacted production or product shipments at the Company's sites, nor have there been any significant negative impacts on, or disruption to, the Company's supply chain. Nonetheless, Buffalo Coal is constantly monitoring the situation to identify and react to any potential supply chain disruptions that might emerge.

The Company and its operations will continue to manage and respond to COVID-19 within the framework of the Company's policies, and local and national health authority requirements and recommendations and also continue to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 and any additional government interventions on the Company's operations and all our stakeholders. As the situation remains fluid, further updates will be provided as considered necessary.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.

