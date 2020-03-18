Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5LR ISIN: CA09784Y1088 Ticker-Symbol: BV2 
Frankfurt
18.03.20
15:14 Uhr
0,102 Euro
-0,018
-15,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,086
0,102
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVISTA ENERGY
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION0,102-15,00 %