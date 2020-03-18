Third consecutive Customer Service Department of the Year award for the market-leading enterprise legal management company

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for Customer Service. The market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions has won a Silver Award for Innovation in Customer Service and a Bronze Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition.

Stevie Award judges praised Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions proven ability to deliver significant customer value. The judges also applauded the company's significant improvements in customer response metrics, innovative use of technology and proactive approach to service. This is the third year in a row that the Stevie Awards has honored Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions in the Customer Service Department of the Year category.

"We are honored that the Stevie Awards has again recognized us among leading companies across industries for our commitment to creating an optimal customer experience," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "This recognition reflects our dedication to providing exceptional customer service that delivers world-class business outcomes for our corporate legal and insurance claims department clients. We remain dedicated to innovation that improves the customer experience and deepens customer intimacy from the product development phase across every client engagement, even while serving a growing customer base."

"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The award-winning products include Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketViewLegal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a "strong performer" in the 2019 Q1 CLM Forrester Wave report; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $130 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

