Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and Tanzania Ports Authority extend successful collaboration with new RTG order

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 18 MARCH 2020 AT 4 PM (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) with a total of six Kalmar rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for use at Dar es Salaam port. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 of 2021.

Dar es Salaam port handles about 95% of Tanzania's international trade and serves the landlocked countries of Malawi, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda. The port is strategically placed to serve as a convenient freight link not only with East and Central Africa but also with the Middle East, Far East, Europe, Australia and America. TPA and Kalmar have developed a productive and collaborative working relationship over the years, and Kalmar's solution to support TPA's expansion plan in Dar es Salaam was the best fit for the company.



The Kalmar RTG combines the best of diesel and electric technology for fuel savings, low emissions and easy maintenance. At 1,000 hours, it has one of the longest maintenance intervals in the industry, while its modular design makes it easy to tailor to customer requirements. The units delivered to TPA will be configured to handle 6+1 wide with 1-over-5 high stacking and will have a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes under the spreader. They will also be equipped with a variable speed generator, which enables even greater fuel economy and lower emissions by automatically optimising RPM according to the required power.



Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: "The relationship between TPA and Kalmar goes all the way back to 1987 when we delivered our first diesel-electric RTGs to the customer. As one of our longest-standing customers, we are very pleased to continue our collaboration going forward and look forward to supporting them in achieving their strategic objectives for Dar es Salaam port."



Further information for the press:

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 536 0596, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment