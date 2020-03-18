NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) today announced that Boris Elisman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast and will be accessible through the Investor Relations

Section of www.accobrands.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33690.

The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors. Investors will be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event day, and 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: ACCO Brands Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581271/ACCO-Brands-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-New-York-City-based-Investor-Summit