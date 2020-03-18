Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Bioscience Announces Impressive Long-Term Benefits for Broiler Poultry Nutrition and Growth Promotion

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, announces today additional results from recent poultry gut health studies conducted in the last quarter of 2019. The findings indicate that beneficial nutrition and growth promotion effects of the Company's dried algal biomass poultry feed ingredient were observed throughout the entire 42-day broiler grow period even when the ZIVO ingredient was included in feed for only the first 14 days of the bird's life. This development represents significant productivity and cost/benefit implications for poultry producers worldwide.

Previous studies conducted by the Company sought to demonstrate the benefits of adding dried ZIVO algal biomass to all feed rations throughout the entire grow-out period from hatch to market, with successful results. However, in this latest study, test groups were provided with feed fortified with ZIVO product in the starter ration only (Days 1-14), starter/grower rations only (Days 1-28), and grower ration only (Days 29-42). The results demonstrated that including the algal biomass in the starter feed only, or in the combined starter/grower rations only, provided the same level of nutritional benefit and improved growth performance observed when the ZIVO product was included in feed throughout the entire grow period.

Mixing the ZIVO product into grower rations (Days 29-42) only also provided benefit, but not to the same extent as the two other feeding regimes. These results demonstrate that ZIVO's product provides significant, lasting benefit to broilers even after product withdrawal - a product attribute that may allow growers to focus use of the product on the earliest portion of the bird's life when feed consumption is lowest, thereby optimizing the cost/benefit ratio afforded by its use.

As an incidental development, Company researchers also observed decreased salmonella counts at the close of this most recent study and several earlier studies. ZIVO researchers have reason to believe that the algal biomass has no direct antimicrobial effect on salmonella in the chicken gastrointestinal tract. Rather, it appears that dried ZIVO algal biomass positively affects the birds' microbiome and hence gut health, possibly as a prebiotic, which in turn may allow their immune system to more effectively counter the presence of persistent pathogens.

Based on these most recent findings, the Company intends to continue filing additional patent applications to protect research and processes relating to the promotion of poultry gut health with its natural vitamin A, carotenoid and fiber-rich feed ingredient product.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

