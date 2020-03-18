marlo marketing: BuyAGiftCard Helps Keep Small Businesses Afloat

National Awareness Campaign Launches to Educate Americans on Simple Way to Support Local Business Community During Coronavirus Shutdown

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Across the nation, as restaurants, bars, salons, movie theaters, coffee shops, boutiques and hotels continue to shut down, a new initiative aims to bolster small businesses in their time of greatest need. The BuyAGiftCard campaign encourages consumers everywhere to financially support their beloved local service businesses during mandatory closures by purchasing gift cards now to be used at a later date.

"Funds and websites are being set up daily in communities across the country to support those workers being affected by small business closures," said Marlo Fogelman, Founder and CEO of marlo marketing, an agency specializing in the hospitality and consumer lifestyle space. "BuyAGiftCard is simply a general awareness campaign designed to educate consumers on the value of essentially pre-purchasing services that you know you will use in the future - and to ensure small business employees will have a job to return to once the COVID-19 crisis has passed."

With many asking how they can help, BuyAGiftCard is basically a no-cost, easy lift way to support the businesses in your community in getting through these challenging times by offering them the equivalent of a no-interest loan, with money you plan to spend anyway. A gift card purchase provides immediate funds to a business at the time of purchase, not at the time of use, so buying gift cards to use for monthly services such as the hair salon and yoga studio, and at restaurants and other local businesses you frequent, puts money immediately in their pockets.

"This is an alarming time for small business owners everywhere," said restaurateur Garrett Harker, Owner of Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, The Hawthorne, Branch Line, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and Row 34. "With enough support, the BuyAGiftCard initiative will enable businesses to maintain the critical baseline cash flow needed to reopen after the current health crisis is over. After all, we'd all like something to celebrate and return to once this is behind us."

People are encouraged to share the effort widely on their social channels using hashtag BuyAGiftCard; corresponding images for use on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter may be found at https://marlomarketing.egnyte.com/fl/ZjvhrYjZ1V.

