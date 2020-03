Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reports strong revenue and earnings growth in 2019. Organic revenue growth of 25% was further boosted by the SOFiSTiK acquisition, driving EPS growth of 38% y-o-y and a dividend ahead of company guidance. Despite concerns over coronavirus, the company maintains its positive outlook for organic growth and profitability in FY20 and FY21.

