Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on product research engagement for a medical equipment manufacturing firm. This success story highlights how Infiniti's product research engagement helped a medical equipment manufacturing firm achieve performance improvement, enhance operational efficiency, ensure adherence to product safety standards, and reduce product recalls by 23% in a year.

Business Challenge: Ongoing cost pressure, intensifying competition, and increasing product recall made it difficult for a medical equipment manufacturing firm, based out of Italy, to compete with low-cost manufacturers. Besides, these challenges subsequently resulted in a dip in the product demand for the client. To streamline operations and reduce manufacturing costs, they wanted to prevent quality control issues, ensure adherence to product safety standards, invest into security protocols, and set optimal product prices. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product research engagement.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence engagement, qualitative and quantitative research, consumer research, product research engagement, and industry growth mapping. The experts also conducted an analysis of ongoing cost-pressure in the market, competitors' strategies, and changing pricing structures in the global medical equipment manufacturing market.

Business impact of the product research engagement for the medical equipment manufacturing market client:

Prevented quality control issues and reduced product recalls

Ensured adherence to product safety standards and regulatory compliance

Invested heavily into various security protocols

Collected, secured, and managed vast amounts of sensitive data and prevented data thefts

Achieved performance improvement and enhanced operational efficiency

Achieved cost reduction in manufacturing

Reduced product recalls by 23%

