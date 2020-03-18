SpendEdge has been monitoring the global erythritol market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 36 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Consumers' growing penchant towards low-calorie food products is driving the major food manufacturers to reformulate their products to reduce the sugar content. Erythritol is a zero-calorie food ingredient used as a substitute for sugar and is currently witnessing an extensive application in a range of processed food and beverage products such as chocolates, frozen desserts, cookies, yogurt, milk, coffee, and confectionaries. This extensive application is driving the spend growth in the global erythritol market.

The rise in the enforcement of favorable regulations on the use of erythritol in F&B products in mature markets such as North America and Europe is driving spend momentum of this market across these regions.

The Top Erythritol Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

An exponentially increasing demand for ethanol is resulting in the supply shortage of corn that is used in the production of erythritol. This supply shortage is triggering a sharp hike in the price of this raw material which is acting as a key cost attribute to suppliers' OPEX. To sustain their cost margins, suppliers re expected to pass on a significant portion of their OPEX to buyers. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top erythritol suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Cargill- Cargill features among the large-scale suppliers who are known to participate in contract farming for the production of raw materials to ensure quality and enhance the traceability of products right from harvesting to packaging. This type of farming is also minimizing the need for analytical tests for assessing product quality at each stage of the supply chain.

Archer Daniels Midland- This erythritol supplier is known to focus on achieving self-sufficiency of energy for its production methods by continuous improvements in energy efficiency and investments in renewable energy systems such as solar panels. This will significantly minimize the impact of the rise in energy costs during the production of erythritol products.

Ingredion- Buyers are advised to assess the efficacy of this supplier's contracts with growers in terms of pricing, delivery, and samples. Engagement with this supplier is expected to facilitate buyers with higher cost-savings. Generally, suppliers who are involved in bulk commodities trading have a stronger role in influencing growers on the type, quantity, and area of the crops to be grown. They also have strong leverage in deciding the purchase price due to their high market power.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Erythritol market spend segmentation by region

Erythritol supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for erythritol suppliers

Erythritol suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the erythritol market

Erythritol pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the erythritol market

