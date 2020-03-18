Sucden Financial Reveals New Brand Identity

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, with a redesigned logo and website.

With a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified. From its history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, it has become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider.

Today Sucden Financial engineers opportunities across FX, fixed income and commodities, providing agile tailored solutions that attract clients from around the world. With ever-changing markets and trading environments, the firm invests in the latest technology to ensure clients have cutting-edge execution and post-trade solutions.

"Sucden Financial has expanded and consolidated its position beyond purely commodities and brokerage services," said Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial. He continued, "Our new, modern brand identity better reflects our values, strengths and ambition to expand and continuously enhance our multi-asset offering. We are committed to creating opportunities, delivering innovative solutions for all our clients."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading organisations, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134362/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg