RADWIN and MBSI WAV Partner to Promote Wireless Broadband Solutions Across Canada

MAHWAH, New Jersey and MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband product solutions provider, and MBSI WAV (www.mbsiwav.com), a Canadian premier Value Added Distributor of wireless and networking technologies, today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement. MBSI WAV will offer RADWIN's extensive portfolio of wireless broadband solutions, including RADWIN's world leading JET AIR, PRO and DUO beamforming solutions and OSS tools to its extensive base of services providers and channel customers.

"We are excited to offer RADWIN's carrier-grade portfolio to the Canadian market to best serve our customers - service providers, WISPs, government, public and private enterprises as well as utility companies," said Michael Schneider, MBSI WAV's Principal. "RADWIN's wireless broadband systems will enable our customers to expand their network footprint rapidly and cost-effectively."

Reinhard Florin, General Manager US & Canada: "We are pleased to add MBSI WAV to our select network of global partners. The Canadian market is important to RADWIN and we have the products that meet the needs of this diverse market and environment. Our JET wireless broadband solutions with advanced Beamforming technology as well as our new TV White Space and 60GHz Mesh solutions are a great fit for WISPs, Telecom Carriers, Government, and Commercial Businesses that require high-speed, robust, wireless connectivity. Through this partnership RADWIN's current and future customers can leverage carrier-grade products while benefitting from MBSI WAV's extensive portfolio of value-added engineering and logistics services."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS.

Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Visit: www.radwin.com

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is the industry's premier distributor serving the Canadian wireless market with strong stocking positions both in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the depth of knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-add needs of the WISP, VAR and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-add services, MBSI WAV offers up to date product knowledge with support for multi-vendor solutions.

Visit: www.mbsiwav.com

