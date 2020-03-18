Workforce Success Platform EduMe Announces Partnership with San Francisco-based Hourly Hiring Platform Fountain to Provide a Seamless Onboarding and Training Solution for the Deskless Workforce

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EduMe, the world's leading Workforce Success platform used to train and empower the modern workforce at companies like Uber and Airbnb, today announced its partnership with San-Francisco-based Fountain, the leading all-in-one platform to source, screen, and hire the hourly workforce. Fountain streamlines the recruiting and onboarding process for companies like GrubHub, Deliveroo and Safeway. Together, Fountain and EduMe are offering a seamless onboarding and training solution for the world's leading on-demand companies.

With the rise of the deskless workforce and the on-demand economy, the way that companies hire, train and engage with their workforce has drastically changed. This calls for new, user-friendly solutions that allow companies to embrace changes and continue to thrive. By providing an integration that allows companies to seamlessly handle key parts of the workforce lifecycle, companies can scale efficiently, whilst empowering their workforce with the tools they need to be successful in their jobs. This leads to increased productivity, quality and loyalty.

Jacob Waern, Founder and CEO of EduMe said: "We're thrilled to enter into this partnership with Fountain, which offers a great and complementary product to EduMe. Together we will be able to better serve companies with a growing deskless workforce, something that has never been more relevant than today. With Fountain's all-in-one hiring platform and EduMe's Workforce Success solution, we have created an integrated and seamless solution for fast-growing companies, addressing key stages of the worker lifecycle, notably recruitment, onboarding and continuous learning opportunities."

Skip Hilton, VP Strategic Alliances and Channels, Fountain, added: "Businesses with a deskless workforce recognize, more than ever, that to stay competitive they need to offer a flawless onboarding process. Now, not only can businesses hire with ease, they are able to provide their workforce with an engaging and motivating onboarding experience, equipping them with the knowledge they need to succeed from Day One. This exciting partnership with EduMe means we can work together to help more companies achieve Workforce Success."

Fountain's San Francisco base and strong US presence harmonizes with EduMe's largest market in North America. The integration was launched today to the company's joint client base and is expected to accelerate the growth of Workforce Success across the on-demand industry globally.

