As a response to questions raised during these extraordinary market conditions, this Exchange Notice is to inform market participants about the procedures for equity derivatives in the event an ordinary dividend would be deferred. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will, as for any reason and in accordance with Chapter 3(i), section 3.5, sub-section 3.6.1 of the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, not perform adjustments on equity derivatives for cancelled or deferred ordinary dividends, even if this is a direct consequence of an altered date of the general meeting of shareholders for the underlying securities. This approach is aligned with the European Corporate Actions Committee (ECAC) which was established together with the major European operators of regulated derivatives markets, authorized or operated in accordance with MiFID II or equivalent non-EU regulations with the aim to pursue alignment in the treatment of corporate action and ensuring an efficient, fair and orderly market for listed derivatives. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Håkan Walden, telephone +46 8 405 71 70. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763599