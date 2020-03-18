Kelsea Moscatel is Cosmopolitan Turkey's March Cover Star

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snob World co-founder and travel influencer Kelsea Moscatel is giving Cosmopolitan Turkeyreaders a glimpse into her glamorous lifestyle, appearing on the cover of the magazine's March issue with an eight-page spread in book and an exclusive interview. Kelsea opens up about her journey to become a top social media influencer, her luxury travel platform Snob World, her first trip to Istanbul, and her favorite travel destinations.

Check out this month's issue of Cosmopolitan Turkey for the complete cover story and full interview with Kelsea.

Kelsea and her husband Cole became famous on social media after they began sharing images from their jet-setting adventures. In 2018, the couple decided to turn their passion for travel into a business and together they launched Snob World. "Snob World offers direct access inside our opulent travels where we highlight the coolest and most lavish hotels, resorts, restaurants, fashion, family travel tips, and thrilling things to do; while also providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences through our VIP travel concierge," Kelsea explained. "We wanted to make sure we stood out by focusing on the family aspect in luxury travel. There are many blogs and brands out there that focus on traveling on a budget or splurging only when traveling by yourself or as a couple. We wanted to make sure that we gave our followers a different perspective and to let them know that it's okay to splurge when traveling, even with a family."

As a businesswoman, influencer and mother, Kelsea personifies the idea that a young woman can truly have it all. In her interview, Kelsea shares some of her secrets to achieving success on social media and dispels popular preconceived ideas about influencers. "A big misconception is that people think the influencer life always comes easy. People think that you just take pictures all day and post them on social media. What many people don't know is that it takes time to create the ideas, to develop them, to find the right sponsorships, and to connect with others. It's also hard when juggling a family."

The sky's the limit when it comes to Kelsea's ambitions for the Snob World platform. "My goal for the near future is to build a Snob World empire which would include restaurants, hotels, members-only clubs and product lines," Kelsea said. Fans of Kelsea and Cole will be excited to discover that they soon will be able to get a personal look inside the couple's life. "We definitely want to launch a Snob World YouTube channel documenting our travel experiences and giving our fans a view into our personal lives. We would like to highlight the reality as well as the fantasy because travel isn't always easy. There are often bumps along the way and mishaps. A lot can happen before and after the perfect Instagram photo. Our lives are really amusing. We definitely want to show that side of it as well."

For more information about Kelsea Moscatel and Snob World, visit snobworld.com. For any questions, please contact pr@snobworld.com.

