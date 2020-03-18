Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2023

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. and Sitel Group. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of RPA in call centers will offer immense growth opportunities, low employee engagement and the rising security concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and the rising security concerns might hamper market growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Other End-users

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32175

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market Size

Call Center Outsourcing Market Trends

Call Center Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the call center outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. and Sitel Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the call center outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

IT and telecom Market size and forecast 2018-2023

BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers

Increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Atento S.A.

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Concentrix Corp.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom WorldWide AB

TTEC Holdings Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/